Surprising Moment in Aftermath of Monster EF-4 Nashville Tornado: 'God Always Lets His Presence Be Known'

Tennessee residents devastated by Tuesday's powerful tornadoes were still picking up the pieces of their shattered communities Thursday.

Authorities now say the deadly tornado that hit Putnam County was an EF-4, carrying 175 mile-an-hour winds.

The monster tornado tore a 2-mile-long path through the county, killing 18 people there, including five children under 13. Another 88 people were injured, some critically.

Other tornadoes struck too, resulting in a statewide death toll of at least 24 - a number that could rise as workers continue to search the rubble. The other two tornadoes ripped through parts of Nashville, Wilson County and other counties.

Thousands are still without power after the twisters took out 600 utility poles.



Authorities have identified many of the victims - including at least 5 children.

A Surprising Moment

Amidst the chaos, tragedy, and incredible devastation, one remarkable story emerged.

A stunning video posted on Twitter shows folks in one neighborhood recording video of damage at their home. Then they came across a Bible, wedged into the branch of a tree.

A friend of the resident tweeted the video, and another person commented, "That's amazing. Proof that God always lets his presence be known."

My friends house was hit hard while cleaning i noticed one thing! #nashvillestrong #nashvilletornado pic.twitter.com/4iRurAOuiW — Big Cee O’Neal (@bigceee) March 3, 2020

