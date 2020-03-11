Texas Fire Department Marvels About Bible Barely Damaged in Truck Fire

One Texas woman is praising God that she was unharmed when her vehicle burst into flames on Sunday.

Trina Carr said God spoke to her while she was driving her truck and told her to pull over, KTRK-TV reports.

After pulling over to the side of the road, her truck started smoking so she immediately got out of the vehicle.

The Deer Park Fire Department arrived and began extinguishing the fire. While searching the vehicle, firefighters noticed a Bible sitting on the dashboard.

The area around the Bible was severely burned and damaged, but the book was almost unaffected by the smoke and flames.

The fire department wrote, "Only a little water on the pages other then that all were untouched by the fire."

In a Facebook post, Carr's husband Mike said it was a blessing that his wife wasn't hurt. He thanked God for watching over Trina and the fire crew who worked quickly to suppress the flames.

"Thanks be to God my wife was able to pull over and get out in time. That is amazing that the Bible in the truck didn't burn at all. God Bless," Carr wrote.