'The Light of the Lord Is Shining': Powerful Posts from Christian Music Artists After Deadly Tornado in Nashville

After a deadly tornado ripped through Nashville on Tuesday, top Christian entertainers and music artists posted updates and prayer requests on social media.

Nashville is a central hub of the Christian music industry, and many artists shared their stories of the devastation within their communities and the hope of recovery through prayer and unity.

"'Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid of terrified because of them, for the Lord your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you' - Deuteronomy 31:6" wrote Grammy-award winning worship leader Chris Tomlin.

"Praying over the city of Nashville today and remembering that God calls us to love our neighbors...those who have lost or are hurting," Tomin continued.

Author and singer Kathie Lee Gifford tweeted, "Sending love and prayers to everyone who was affected by the tornado in Tennessee. #NashvilleStrong."

Sending love and prayers to everyone who was affected by the tornado in Tennessee. #NashvilleStrong pic.twitter.com/EDwEqVPsAi — Kathie Lee Gifford (@KathieLGifford) March 3, 2020

"I just know from personal experiences that even in the darkest darkest times the light of the Lord is shining," Gifford said in a video. "And if you can hold onto that, if you can look to the light and know that He sees you, He loves you, and He will get you through this."

Iconic contemporary Christian artist Steven Curtis Chapman tweeted, "Lifting up many prayers for our Nashville community."

He continued by citing a powerful verse about God's comfort: "Please continue to pray for comfort & peace for those who have been deeply affected. 'The LORD is near to the brokenhearted & saves the crushed in spirit' Ps 34:18"

Lifting up many prayers for our Nashville community in the aftermath of the devastating tornado that hit last night. Please continue to pray for comfort & peace for those who have been deeply effected. “The LORD is near to the brokenhearted & saves the crushed in spirit” Ps 34:18 pic.twitter.com/0WXDVuQ7uF — Steven Curtis Chapman (@StevenCurtis) March 3, 2020

Singer-songwriter Ellie Holcomb was home during the storm when the tornado tore through her neighborhood.

"I was home alone with our 3 kids and woke up to our house shaking. Spent a few hours in the basement with sweet neighbors, and the sun came up today, revealing just how bad the damage was."

"Our hearts are grateful for breath in our lungs, but heavy for all the lives, homes, and businesses lost," Holcomb continued. "In the same breath, the sun came up today and there was a community rising up strong from a terrible storm, hands and feet showing up with love and chainsaws and water and food. I've never been more scared in my life, but I've also never been more sure that there is comfort and hope to be broken and shared with one another in the wake of a tragedy."

Rapper TobyMac wrote on Instagram calling the church to rise up and show the love of God: "I have lived in Nashville my entire adult life. I love it. It's a big city with a friendly nature. People will love well here. Lets love God with all our hearts by loving our neighbors as ourselves."

Worship singer-songwriter Kari Jobe wrote about the overwhelming devastation to Nashville and shared information on available resources for those in need of assistance.

"My city. So devastated for so many friends and business owners today. If you're in need of help - our church @thebelongingco is here for you."

Jobe's church, The Belonging Co. gathered on Tuesday night to pray for the community. The church encouraged residents to rally together and help rebuild Nashville.

Grammy winner Michael W Smith posted a pic of his family preparing food for disaster relief workers, saying, "So grateful for my family here…Much of the family here packing lunches for all the volunteers that will hit the ground running in the morning…Disaster relief here in a devastated Nashville and middle Tennessee. But we are Nashville strong!…Let the church rise up. And we did all this on Deb's birthday…Blessed beyond measure."

Country music legend Dolly Parton tweeted that her heart is with the families who suffered loss during the storm.

"Praying for all those affected by the devastating storms in Tennessee and my heart is especially with the families who lost loved ones. We are all with you."

Praying for all those affected by the devastating storms in Tennessee and my heart is especially with the families who lost loved ones We are all with you. pic.twitter.com/hlPS6RJWH4 — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 3, 2020

Grammy Award-winning band For King and Country wrote that it was stunning to see so much of Nashville destroyed by the storm.

"Be praying for our community as it's been shocking to see all the devastation this morning."

Christian band Tenth Avenue North wrote on Instagram, "We're all a bit stunned as we all live in East Nashville, and felt the windows shaking last night, but relieved to report we're all ok and our houses are good."

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee declared a state of emergency as many residents ware still without electricity and basic needs.