Tim Tebow, Marcus Luttrell to Headline 'Ignite Men's Impact Weekend' to Help Men 'Take Back' Biblical Manhood

When most men get together it's to talk about sports or hobbies. But an event scheduled for the second weekend of March is designed to get them to talk and think about what it means to be a godly man in today's society.

The 2020 Ignite Men's Impact Weekend will be held March 13-14 in Lynchburg, VA to focus on biblical manhood. Headliners for the event include former NFL quarterback turned Minor League Baseball player Tim Tebow, retired Navy Seal Marcus Luttrell and Dr. Tim Clinton.

For the Ignite event, thousands of men—fathers, sons, brothers, seekers, and Christ-followers—will come together to worship God and learn more about the life of true adventure He intends for them. The two-day experience is packed with workshops, exhibits, and fun around what men love: hunting, fishing, football, motorcycles, racing, extreme sports, and other outdoor activities.

Additional speakers at Ignite include Family Research Council's Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Jerry Boykin, Pastor Jentezen Franklin and "The Bear Man," among others. Grammy Award-winning artist Jason Crabb will be in concert. Zach Clinton will serve as the conference host.

Dr. Clinton, the co-author of the new book Take It Back: Reclaiming Biblical Manhood for the Sake of Marriage, Family, and Culture, will speak to conference attendees Friday night about how they can return to the definition that God set forth for manhood—not the one that society has pushed upon men.

"It's no secret there's been a beatdown on men," Clinton writes in the book, "on anything that's masculine, on anything that smacks of testosterone—from the radical push to feminize men to changing the core nature of what it means to be masculine. But God made man for a purpose and a reason. Max Davis and I explore in Take It Back what men have lost, how significant the fight we are engaged in is, and how to step by step take back what we've lost and what we've given away."

"Something is happening," Clinton adds. "Something is stirring—something so significant we can't even wrap our minds around it. It's like a tsunami coming among men. There's fire. There's energy. God is waking the hearts of men to do one thing, to step into this moment, for such a time of this.

Clinton is president of AACC, the largest and most diverse Christian counseling association in the world. Clinton also serves as the executive director of the James Dobson Family Institute and recurring co-host of Dr. James Dobson's "Family Talk," heard on nearly 1,300 radio outlets daily. Licensed as a professional counselor and as a marriage and family therapist, Clinton is recognized as a world leader in mental health and relationship issues and has authored or edited nearly 30 books.

Co-authoring Take It Back with Clinton is Max Davis, the author of over 30 books that have been featured in USA Today, Publisher's Weekly, Bible Gateway and on the "Today" show and "The 700 Club." The book will be released on May 5.

The event will be held at Thomas Road Baptist Church, 1 Mountain View Road in Lynchburg. You can find out more about the event at ignitemen.net.