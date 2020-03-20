Trump Announces Non-Essential Travel Ban to Mexico, Canada as Illinois Follows CA with 'Stay Home' Order

WASHINGTON - On Friday, President Trump announced a ban on non-essential travel with Mexico and Canada.

Health experts say travel bans have been effective in delaying the spread of the virus.

"Providing an update on what we are doing to minimize the impact of the Chinese virus," Trump told reporters in a news briefing at the White House.

It's the President's latest effort to contain the outbreak includes restricting border travel.

"To prevent the transmission of the virus coming through both the northern and southern border, we are treating the borders equally," he said.

This news comes as residents of the states of California and Illinois are ordered to stay home

New York is doing something similar with non-essential workers.

"I've watched what's been happening in California with Governor Newsom and Governor Cuomo. I applaud them they are taking very strong bold steps," Trump said.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) also canceled all state-wide non-critical elective surgeries in an effort to free up beds for COVID-19 patients.

Officials anticipate close to 30% of the state residents will have the virus in the next 8 weeks, which adds up to more than 10 million people.

To prepare for demand and likely shortages, Cuomo is asking retired doctors and nurses to come back to work.

"PPE, gloves, gown, masks, suppliers I am now asking all product providers all companies who are in this business," Cuomo said. "We will pay a premium for these products."

Trump says he will invoke the Defense Production Act to direct private companies to speed up medical equipment production.

As a result of the stay-at-home orders, more people are getting delivery and take out food. But amid worldwide calls to social distance not everyone is listening.

"I don't think the young people are taking seriously the virus," said Massimo Barracca, a Miami Beach, Fla. resident. They have less risk than us. I'm 64 and my wife she's in her 50's."

Popular beaches in Florida are now closed after crowds were seen gathering during spring break.

"I realize that all the orders can overwhelm people, but they are necessary," said Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

President Trump says he doesn't think he will find it necessary to have a nationwide lockdown.

The White House also announced Tax Day is pushed back from April 15 to July 15. People expecting a refund can file now.

Lawmakers plan to work through the weekend on the phase 3 relief package.

CBN News is hearing it could include an option for people to withdraw 10% of their 401k without penalties in an effort to help people during the outbreak.

FOR CBN NEWS CONTINUING COVERAGE ON COVID-19, CLICK HERE.