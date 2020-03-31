US Citizen Quarantined in Wuhan Shares the 'Good' After Months in Lockdown

While the United States is doubling down on social distancing after President Trump extended guidelines through April 30th, things are looking up for the city that became the epicenter of the Coronavirus.



Residents in Wuhan, China are hoping their days in quarantine are coming to an end after nearly two months of a countrywide lockdown. The country reported its first day with zero new cases on March 25th since the virus first made its appearance in December.

CBN News spoke with Rebecca Franks, a US Citizen and student at Regent University, who's been in quarantine with her family in Wuhan about her experience. Franks and her family moved there after her husband took a job as a teacher.

Franks said as she watched the epidemic unfold in China, it was her faith that kept her grounded.

"I don't know how one could get through this without God because that's everything," Franks told CBN News. "When the last plane left, and we knew we were staying, it was Philippians 4:13. And I've always said it, but I actually had to hang on every single syllable of that verse."

Franks has been documenting her journey on her Facebook page, and recently one of her posts went viral after she shared "the good" that has come out of her time in lockdown.

She wrote, "After my last post, which was all about locks on doors and further restrictions, my husband asked me if I've posted any of the good. But...but... well, nothing. That convicted me."



Franks went on to share the ways her family life, community and faith have grown.

"God has definitely been right here in the middle of it. It's been incredible," she told CBN News.

Franks encouraged people in the US and other countries just at the start of their lockdowns to stay calm and rely on God.

"In fear we just make irrational decisions, and fear and panic, they're just not beneficial. So what is the point?," Franks said. "I mean I figure you have two options: you can live life as you've been handed and do the best you can, or you can worry and panic, and that just doesn't work. It's just an easy choice to me."