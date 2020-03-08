'We Will Continue to Praise and Worship': Nashville Churches Hold Sunday Service Following Deadly Tornadoes

Tennessee residents devastated by last Tuesday's powerful storms are still picking up the pieces of their shattered communities.

In the aftermath, churches across Nashville were destroyed - leaving clergies wondering where to hold upcoming Sunday services.

Members at Mount Bethel Missionary Baptist Church announced that their service would be a "Worship in the Rubble" where the congregation would gather in a parking lot next to their building.

They wrote in a Facebook post, "Despite the effects from the tornado that swept through our areas, we will continue to praise and worship the Lord God in Spirit and in Truth."

East End United Methodist Church encouraged their congregation to bring lawn chairs and worship in a park near their building.

"It's a beautiful day in the neighborhood. Come join us for worship at the East End UMC Park."

The Church at Lockeland Springs held an outdoor community prayer and worship service where the community was encouraged to rise up and rebuild Nashville.

"We have a long road ahead, but God is still in control and He is still on the throne. Our strength comes from Him, and we will rebuild as a family. We are going to be okay, Nashville. Stay strong, keep praying, and continue loving your neighbor."

Members of Cross Point Church gathered at Lipscomb University - incorporating their gathering as a worship service and a drop-off location for donations.

"Thank you to everyone who has already dropped off items as we #fillthetruck together. Connection. That’s what God has for all of us in the midst of what’s happened. Connection to Him as our comforter and source of peace, and connection to one another."

First Baptist Church Mt. Juliet gathered at Mt. Juliet High School and made the service available online. During a Facebook live video, Pastor Phillip Dunn said the church will rebuild and get through these difficult times.

"Let's all come together. There's a lot of emotion from this week, a lot of thoughts. We've got a lot of questions. Most importantly we know there is safety in being together and looking to Jesus. One day at a time, just trusting him with our next steps."

And some churches are sharing their buildings with other congregations that were damaged during the storm.

Braden United Methodist Church is worshipping at Gordon Memorial, and Hermitage United Methodist Church's Andrew Jackson campus will host Dodson Chapel members.

