WV Governor Signs Born-Alive Bill Protecting Babies Who Survive Abortion

On Monday, Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) signed a bill requiring doctors to provide medical care to a baby that survives an abortion.

The Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, known as House Bill 4007 , carries a punishment for physicians who violate the law, to include penalties and fines.

The Act mandates that doctors save the lives of children who are born alive after an abortion and treat them like any other patient in need of life-saving care.

West Virginia News reports that the bill passed the Senate unanimously and passed in the House of Delegates with a 93-to-5 vote.

Justice tweeted, "As long as I am Governor, I will always defend the right to life of every unborn child."

Thank you to the leaders of @WV4Life, @NRLC, and members of the @WVLegislature who joined me as I signed the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act into law today. As long as I am Governor, I will always defend the right to life of every unborn child. #ProLife #WVGov pic.twitter.com/CeJKs2WA8k — Governor Jim Justice (@JimJusticeWV) March 2, 2020

Abortion supporters have called the bill harmful to women's rights but pro-life advocates said that all babies must receive the same care.

President of West Virginians for Life, Wanda Franz said it is satisfying to see HB 4007 receive support from both legislative branches.

"West Virginians for Life thanks the legislators and leadership in our state capitol for passing the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act," she said. "This new law puts teeth in our state legal system to make it possible to report and prosecute these cases. The people of West Virginia want these infants to be protected by West Virginia law."

WVFL Legislative Coordinator Karen Cross. "Anyone with a heart would provide care for tiny babies who survive abortions. It's simple, compassionate, commonsense legislation. Nancy Pelosi and her entourage on the federal level should do the same."

During the bill signing, Justice said the occasion was "unbelievable, to tell you the truth, that we have to do such a thing."

"So today we're going to put a stake in the sand that says for us, for us at least we stand for life and we stand for the right stuff," said Justice.

