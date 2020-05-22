27 Senators Want Answers: How Did 'Cash-Rich Abortion Giant' Snag Small Business Aid?

More than two dozen Republican senators are asking US Attorney General William Barr to investigate how multiple Planned Parenthood affiliates received $80 million worth of coronavirus relief funds from the government.

The 27 senators sent their signed letter to Barr after Fox News's Tucker Carlson's program learned this week that the Small Business Administration (SBA) is talking to those 37 Planned Parenthood affiliates.

As CBN News reported, the SBA is asking for the money back, because the affiliates wrongly claimed they were eligible.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) co-signed the letter, and said, "Planned Parenthood abused this emergency process and grabbed tens of millions of dollars of taxpayer money for which they were completely ineligible."

None of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) money was to go to branches of organizations with more than 500 workers. Planned Parenthood has many more people on the payroll than that.

National Right to Life says the number of staff at the abortion giant is more than 16,000 workers.

"The Paycheck Protection Program is designed to protect small businesses, not behemoth organizations with over 16,000 employees," said National Right to Life President Carol Tobias.

Several pro-life advocates and organizations have also weighed in on Planned Parenthood's alleged attempt to get funding from the government.

"Planned Parenthood has a long history of taking money when they shouldn't. They have a long history of defrauding the government," former Planned Parenthood worker Abby Johnson said during an interview on CBN's Newswatch this week. "This is just another strike in Planned Parenthood's long list of shady practices, particularly shady practices that they have employed during this pandemic."

National Institute of Family and Life Advocates President Thomas Glessner said Planned Parenthood is the last thing American taxpayers should have to fund.

"Over the past few months, abortion industry advocates have repeatedly harassed nonprofit pregnancy centers about whether or not they have the right to apply for COVID-19 government relief programs. Planned Parenthood also refused to cease abortion operations during the pandemic and continued to provide death-on-demand procedures that end the lives of innocent children in the womb," Glessner said.

"It is the height of irony that Planned Parenthood—a multi-billion dollar industry that received over $1.5 billion in taxpayer funds over the last three years—now feels entitled to taxpayer dollars meant to help small businesses and organizations in need. The last thing Americans should fund with taxpayer dollars is the bailout of this corrupt, cash-rich abortion giant," he noted.