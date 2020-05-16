A 'Genderbread' Person? CA PTA Secretly Partners with Planned Parenthood to Teach 5th Graders Sex Ed

A Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) in California is working with abortion giant Planned Parenthood to teach sex education to fifth-grade boys and girls.

Capitol Resource Institute says the Sacramento-based PTA conceals their payments to Planned Parenthood by calling the classes "puberty talks" and list them under "assemblies".

The assemblies are included in the PTA's annual budget and have been conducted over the last two school years. And the association plans to hold these discussions during the 2020-21 school year.

Throughout the so-called "puberty talks," a spokesperson from the country's largest abortion provider reportedly offers graphic sexual details about things like erections and ejaculation. Also, children are shown a PowerPoint slide show that illustrates a "Genderbread Person."

"Parents should be outraged their local PTA would be so deceptive," says Capitol Resource Institute's Executive Director Karen England. "Partnering with Planned Parenthood is a total betrayal and parents should demand their dues be returned."

But, Capitol Resource Institute found out that PTA's are not the only ones joining forces with Planned Parenthood...the actual schools are.

The abortion provider is gathering demographic data such as age, race, and gender from the students who attend the talks.

In compliance with the California Healthy Youth Act, Planned Parenthood has conducted surveys, tests, and questionnaires to assesses the behaviors of students.

Parents can request copies of the contracts between schools and Planned Parenthood.

By law, students can be excused from these sex education classes. Parents can submit an opt-out form ensuring that their children do not become prospective customers of Planned Parenthood.