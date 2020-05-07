Cell Phone Video of Georgia Black Man Being Killed Sparks Calls for Justice

A Georgia prosecutor is calling for a grand jury investigation in the killing of a young black man.

Ahmaud Arbery, 25, died in a confrontation on February 23 with two white men who told police he looked like a suspect in several burglaries in their neighborhood.

A newly released cell phone video shows Arbery jogging through the neighborhood as he approaches a pickup truck where the men are waiting. Then come a confrontation and gunshots.

Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper Jones, says her son “was just out for his daily jog.”

No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed. One of the men involved in the shooting, Gregory McMichael, is a former investigator with the local district attorney, and that has complicated the case.

Large crowds of demonstrators are calling for authorities to investigate.

Prominent politicians and Christian leaders are among the many who are calling for justice in this case. Pastor Jentezen Franklin of Free Chapel Church issued this statement after viewing the video:

"After viewing this video, there's one thing that should be crystal clear now to all Georgians: the authorities must expeditiously complete their investigation of the circumstances surrounding the death of Ahmaud Arbery and take all appropriate measures in response to what appears to be a horribly heinous crime."

"I am calling upon the authorities to act now; COVID-19 cannot be an excuse for injustice. I will be watching these developments closely along with thousands of leaders throughout our state who stand for justice. I pray for justice, and I pray for the family of Ahmaud Arbery as they still bear the pain of their loss."

Meanwhile, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp is also supporting a probe, tweeting: “Georgians deserve answers. State law enforcement stands ready to ensure justice is served.”