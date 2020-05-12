Fauci, Other Health Experts to Testify in Senate Hearing Tuesday

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, will testify at a Senate hearing today and he's expected to warn Congress that if the country reopens too soon during the Coronavirus pandemic, it will result in "needless suffering and death."

But he and other top health officials will be there by video link after going into self-quarantine as a White House staffer tested positive for the virus.

Fauci laid out some key points in a statement to the New York Times, saying officials should stick to federal guidelines for gradually reopening, including a "downward trajectory" of positive tests or documented cases of Coronavirus over two weeks, robust contact tracing and "sentinel surveillance" testing of asymptomatic people in vulnerable populations, such as nursing homes.

"If we skip over the checkpoints in the guidelines...then we risk the danger of multiple outbreaks throughout the country," Fauci wrote. "This will not only result in needless suffering and death but would actually set us back on our quest to return to normal."

Besides Fauci, the other experts include FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn and Dr. Robert Redfield, head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with Adm. Brett Giroir, the Coronavirus "testing czar" at the Department of Health and Human Services.

The chairman of the committee, Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, also put himself in quarantine after an aide tested positive. He'll participate by video, too.

So far, the US death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic now stands at more than 80,000.

Even before the gavel drops, the hearing offers two takeaways for the rest of the country, said John Auerbach, president of the nonprofit public health group Trust for America's Health.

"One thing it tells you is that the virus can have an impact in any workplace setting or any community setting," said Auerbach. "All businesses will find it very challenging to ensure safety when there are cases."

Another lesson is that the public officials involved are taking the virus seriously by not appearing in person. "They are following the guidelines that they are recommending to others," said Auerbach. "There is not a double standard."