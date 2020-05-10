'God Blessed Me': Centenarians Celebrate Birthday During Their Second Historic Global Pandemic

Birthday celebrations during COVID-19 have been unique and memorable this year. For some people, they are particularly momentous because it's the second historic pandemic they've lived through - both 2020 and the devastating 1918 Spanish flu.

Ruth Harrington from Kuttawa, Kentucky celebrated her 109th birthday last week with a parade of nearly 50 vehicles that drove past her home at River's Bend Retirement Community, WPSD-TV reports.

"We're honored to celebrate Ruth, who is our oldest resident at River's Bend," administrator Stacey Bullock said. "She has been looking forward to this all week, so we're thrilled to celebrate her birthday while ensuring she continues to have a long and happy life."

When asked what she thought about the parade, she simply said, "I don't believe it."

Orel Borgeson from Norton Shores, Michigan was an infant during the Spanish flu. Family members would often share stories about that difficult time, which she has passed down to her relatives.

She celebrated her 103rd birthday last month and said her only wish was, "For this (COVID-19) to get over."

While following the social distancing guidelines, Borgenson enjoyed her special day by going outside and visiting with family.

"This is the first time I've been out of the house since March 10," she said. "I've been doing a lot of knitting, reading, and playing scrabble with my daughter."

She says she will remain firm in her faith that God is in control during the pandemic.

"I have strong faith and I still believe God is in charge and this is going to come out alright," she added.

In Vineland, New Jersey, Irene Jacobson was thrilled to see all of her family members online during a virtual birthday get-together.

"I was thrilled with it to see them all at one time, it was wonderful," she said.

Jacobson was born in Boston in 1917 and lost her mother during the Spanish flu.

She was thankful that her family members thought of a creative way to celebrate her big day.

"It was wonderful seeing all the children and grandchildren. I'm just fortunate and God blessed me."

FOR CBN NEWS CONTINUING COVERAGE ON COVID-19, CLICK HERE.