'God Had a Plan:' TX Business Brings Back Furloughed Employees After Pivoting to Make Hand Sanitizer Stations

Business was good for Alex and Kelsey Carroll, owners of Toss Up Events, a Christian-owned company out of Irving, TX that provides interactive gaming experiences.

The company has worked with some of biggest names in pro-sports such as NASCAR's Atlanta Motor Speedway, Houston Rodeo, and Big East Basketball, just to name a few.

Then the global coronavirus pandemic brought the sports world to a screeching halt.

Business quickly plunged from $3 million a year to nothing for the Carrolls.

"We had all of our employees all over the country," Alex Carroll said in an interview with CBN News. "It all stopped on the same day."

Their 12 employees were laid off.

As nerves and social distancing became the norm, the couple saw the need for safety equipment like hand sanitizer.



In just six weeks, they transitioned to providing customized hand sanitizer stands, complete with dispensers and liquid sanitizer.

"We knew that when events did come back, safety would be a huge deal," said Kelsey Carroll. "We just started offering the hand sanitizer stations to businesses and churches."

As the country has slowly reopened, response to their standup stations has been overwhelming.

"We're getting all kinds of businesses, orders from California, Washington, Texas, Florida; like all over the country," said Alex Carroll.

Kelsey added, "We didn't foresee this happening a couple weeks ago, the success, and so, I think as more and more businesses and churches reopen they're going to be looking for a solution like this."

With more than a million dollars in sales already, and a growing team of employees, these business owners are beyond grateful.

"God had a plan for our employees, for us, for our family and being able to see the employees come back to the office," Alex said. "We've had more people join and so we're up to 20 people in our office just working round the clock to get these shipped out... It's been such a blessing."