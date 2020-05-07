'God's Glory Across the Earth': The National Day of Prayer Moves This Year's Events Online

In 1952, President Harry Truman established the National Day of Prayer, and in 1988 President Ronald Reagan designated the first Thursday in May for the annual observance.

Over the years, it's become a huge national event, drawing large crowds. But this year, because of COVID-19, the National Day of Prayer has been forced to move all its major events online.

On Thursday, May 7 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, the National Day of Prayer Task Force hosts a nationwide telecast that will be carried on several major media outlets, including the CBN News Channel, and will be streamed online.

JOIN THE NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER USING THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Live Events!

In an interview on Thursday's 700 Club, National Day of Prayer Task Force president Kathy Branzell told CBN's Gordon Robertson

"We knew we would not cancel or postpone because we have the first Thursday in May. But we were able to pivot as we needed to and as you can see this is a beautiful place to end up for our National Day of Prayer service," Kathy said, speaking from the grounds of the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Will Graham, grandson of Billy Graham, will co-host Thursday's National Day of Prayer telecast with Branzell. This theme of this year's National Day of Prayer is taken from the Old Testament book, Habakkuk 2:14, "God's glory across all the earth." Graham sees this year's theme as appropriate in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.

"We've seen a tremendous outpouring of God's Spirit not only in our country but around the world. We've seen thousands give their lives to Christ," Graham said. "So I really think this is a spiritual awakening that's taking place, and people repenting of their sins and coming to Christ for spiritual answers. And so through that, it brings God glory. And so I think this is very timely, especially for my generation. This is a great time where we look to the Lord, look for help, spiritual help, and see if maybe even a great revival will start to take place."

To see Gordon Robertson's entire interview with National Day of Prayer president Kathy Branzell and Will Graham from Thursday's 700 Club, click on the box above.

You can participate in the virtual National Day of Prayer event at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time here.

Many Christian leaders will participate in this landmark event, including Pastor Rick Warren, Evangelist Nick Hall, Senators Lankford, Chris Coons, Tim Scott, and Dr. Pat Robertson with CBN.

CBN will broadcast it LIVE on the CBN Newschannel and stream it on CBN News.com as well as on all CBN apps, and on YouTube.

National Day of Prayer events are happening all over the country. To see if there is one in your area, click here.