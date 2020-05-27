High School Grads Being Honored with National Senior Sendoff Thursday: 'Make History for the Glory of God!'

Communities and high schools across the country are coming up with creative ways to celebrate 2020's graduating high school seniors amid the COVID-19 pandemic. After all, the students have worked and waited for this special moment to graduate for 12 years.

For example, seniors in central Florida are "Celebrating in the Sand" as social distancing guidelines prevent them from having their normal indoor graduation ceremony. The teenagers' parents organized the event to have the seniors walk down the beach one by one.

"It was actually really nice that they were willing to come up with this idea for us," said Cocoa Beach High School graduate Kaitlyn Mason. "Because I know a lot of kids might not be here in June when we do our actual graduation. So it's their way of coming together as a community and giving us all that opportunity."

The Dare 2 Share organization also believes the accomplishments of all 2020 graduates should be celebrated.

On Thursday, May 28, Dare 2 Share founder Greg Stier is teaming up with Faith Christian Academy and interlinc to bring graduates and their families the National Senior Sendoff Livestream, a hope-filled, hour-long inspirational event for students who have had to endure this incredible milestone being taken from them.

Gabrielle Odom, a high school senior from Minnetonka High School who has spoken at many national events, will be doing the senior address at The National Senior Sendoff.

"A global pandemic will not stop us seniors from changing the world for God!" she said.

Stier will deliver the keynote address during the live event. "These young people are living out history right now, so they might as well be inspired to go out and make history for the glory of God!" he noted.

The evening will include encouraging remarks from multiple Christian musicians, artists, and professional athletes.

"I know the Class of 2020 has looked forward to a prom, spring sports, and graduation. Everything's changed. But where there's change and hard times, there is God and He is going to get us through this," said Grammy Award-winning Christian music artist TobyMac, who will also appear at the event.

The National Senior Sendoff will end with a time of prayer that will allow the families of seniors to commission them ("send them off") for the mission God has for them.

The event will be broadcast at 8:00 pm Eastern on Thursday, on CBN platforms including the CBN News Channel which is available online, on streaming APPS, and Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon. It will also be livestreamed on the CBN News YouTube channel.

You can find more and also see the livestream at NationalSeniorSendoff.com.