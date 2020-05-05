Displaying 30+ Stories
Associated Press

Justice Ginsburg in Hospital with Infection, Court Says

05-05-2020
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized Tuesday with an infection caused by a gallstone, the Supreme Court said.
  
The 87-year-old justice underwent non-surgical treatment for what the court described as acute cholecystitis, a benign gall bladder condition, at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland. 
  
She expects to be in the hospital for a day or two, the court said.
  
Ginsburg took part in the court’s telephone arguments Monday and Tuesday and plans to do so again Wednesday, the court said.
  
She has been treated four times for cancer, most recently in August.
  
She initially sought medical care Monday, when the gallstone was first diagnosed.

