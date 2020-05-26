Mob of Shoppers Bullies Unmasked Customer as Scolding, Snitching, and Mask-Shaming on the Rise

The COVID-19 outbreak has caused some erratic behavior among some in American society, like panic buying and hoarding supplies at home.

Now, people are snitching on their neighbors and shaming their fellow Americans for not wearing masks or following social distancing guidelines when out in public.

A video posted on Twitter shows masked-customers at a Staten Island Shop Rite yelling and cursing at another customer who was not wearing a mask.

We can't show you the video here due to its graphic nature, but it shows a mob of furious shoppers screaming, gesturing wildly, and hurling f-bombs at their startled fellow shopper.

ShopRite told CBS News in a statement, "Customers who notice others that aren't wearing face coverings should notify customer service and not take the matter into their own hands."

As CBN News has reported, public shaming and even snitching are on the rise in the "land of the free".

One Wisconsin man recently called out a cardiologist in his town for not social distancing or wearing a mask at a recent lockdown protest. Kevin Rusch quickly shared photos of Dr. David Murdock on social media.

"His picture popped up, and when I saw it, I was furious," Rusch told the New York Times. "I thought, this guy is out here hugging people and rubbing elbows without P.P.E. on and he's actively seeing patients."

Others also contacted the hospital where Murdock was employed and it resulted in the doctor taking a one-week leave.

In another instance, Gwen Becker from Naugatuck, Connecticut says she was "mortified" when she saw people ignoring the social distancing recommendations at a local golf course.

Video of patrons gathered around a food truck and eating at tables was posted on Facebook, provoking the mayor to close down the course.

"I was angry and upset, and I threw some f-bombs," said Becker. "You're not going to consider that what you're doing could kill somebody?"

During a press conference on Friday, Gov. Doug Burgum (R-ND) urged citizens to "dial-up your empathy and your understanding" over whether or not masks should be worn in public.

"This is, I would say a senseless dividing line," Burgum said. "We're all in this together and there's only one battle we're fighting and that's the battle of the virus."

Some states require or strongly recommend that residents wear masks in public settings, while others do not.

President Trump, who has avoided wearing a mask in public, was seen wearing one during a visit to a Ford plant in Michigan last week.

President Trump wears a mask during his tour of the Ford Rawsonville Components Plant in Ypsilanti, Michigan, where ventilators, masks and other medical supplies are being manufactured. https://t.co/UCqBVUEuBZ Anonymous pic.twitter.com/eiIFVNPVIh — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 22, 2020

Meanwhile, communities are being encouraged to skip the shaming and make better use of their time by focusing more on following local safety guidelines and less on the actions of others throughout the duration of the outbreak.

Psychologist Jonathan Horowitz said that in some instances, "mask shaming" may be well-intended, but it's not ideal.

"You telling someone to wear a mask, especially if you're doing so in an aggressive way or shaming someone, I just don't think it's helpful," said Horowitz.

