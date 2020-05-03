Must See Videos: Stay Safe During COVID-19 With Hand Washing & Good Hygiene

While washing your hands is one of the best ways to stop the spread of germs, the twenty-second process can get old quickly, especially if we're singing the happy birthday song.

Now, some celebrities and entertainers have created amusing videos about hygiene and hand washing to make the chore much more fun.

People of all ages will enjoy this video about cleaning up and staying home during the pandemic.

"Washing my hands like all day, not touching my face all day, just gonna stay home all day. I'm bored in the house but I'm okay."

And members of the hip hop community are answering the call for some fresh handwashing tunes you can add to your routine.

American rapper Doug E Fresh rounded up familiar faces to remind listeners that we're currently in a state of emergency, but simple habits could save a life by stopping the spread of the virus.

"You gotta be able to wash your hands like you've never ever washed them before...twenty seconds or more. If you catch a little fever, shortness of breath, slight little cough...feel it in your chest? You should call your doctor - doctor knows what's best. Don't go running to the hospital because you could be a threat."

Singer and songwriter Peter Hollens created an entertaining video reminding people to make more time and practice good hygiene.

"We need good hygiene to keep livin' lather up for 20 whole seconds and you kill it. Gotta make time, so the germs don't keep winning."

A little creativity and a whole lot of handwashing go a long way in spreading joy, positivity, and healthy habits.

FOR CBN NEWS CONTINUING COVERAGE ON COVID-19, CLICK HERE.