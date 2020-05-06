News Nuggets: Meat Shortage Hits Wendy's, Coronavirus Is Mutating, and National Nurses Day

Here's a quick look at some key headlines:

Where's the Beef?

The US is seeing the beginnings of a mild meat shortage after a handful of meat processors closed facilities due to COVID-19 outbreaks. Notably, the shortage hit the fast-food giant Wendy's this week.

Roughly 1,000 Wendy's locations - 20 percent of their restaurants, according to an analysis by investment bank Stephens Inc., - haven't been able to serve hamburgers at some point this week because they don't have any beef. Wendy's relies on fresh beef.

Meanwhile, some meat-packing plants are coming back online after President Trump issued an executive order.

To prevent a toilet-paper-style run on meat, Costco, Sam's Club, Hy-Vee, and Kroger are limiting meat purchases.

Coronavirus Mutating - Bad News for a Vaccine

Scientists have found that the coronavirus is mutating, now spreading faster and apparently more contagious, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The mutation may not be any more dangerous, but it could make it harder to develop a vaccine.

Because viruses can mutate, that makes it difficult for scientists to know what to expect with diseases like the flu. That's one reason why there are multiple strains of flu targeted each year in the flu-vaccine, and they don't always match up with the annual flu outbreak.

Honor a Nurse Today

Today is National Nurses Day. Over the last few months, America has seen firsthand just how hard nurses work, putting their own health at risk to help others.

So many of the nation's three million nurses have served on the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19.

Today President Trump honored their hard work with a presidential proclamation.

National Nurses Day is the official kickoff for National Nurses Week which culminates on May 12th - Florence Nightingale's birthday.

Airport Cleaning Robots

As the country works to slowly reopen, travel plans for many remain in limbo. Airports across the country are preparing for the return of travelers.

Pittsburgh International Airport has announced plans to deploy autonomous floor cleaning machines.

The cleaning robots with ultraviolet light technology are designed to eliminate microbes in high-traffic areas in an effort to combat the coronavirus. The technology is used at hospitals all over, but US officials say this is a first for airports.

