President Trump Says United States Will Designate 'Antifa' as Terrorist Organization Amid Protests

President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he will appoint Antifa as a terrorist organization.

This comes after the ongoing protests that broke out after the death of 46-year-old George Floyd in Minnesota on May 25.

The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

Antifa (Anti-fascist) is a far-left extremist group of protestors and activists who claim to fight racism and fascism.

They are not a single organization but a movement, also known as the black bloc. It's comprised of anarchists and Marxist revolutionaries who seek the overthrow of capitalist systems.

On Sunday, National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien told CNN's "State of the Union, that the protests are guided by Antifa, who have a history of causing destruction throughout the country.

"This is being driven by Antifa. And they did it in Seattle. They have done it in Portland," O'Brien said. "They have done it in Berkeley. This is a destructive force of radical — I don't even know if we want to call them leftists. Whatever they are, they're — they're militants who are coming in and burning our cities, and we're going to get to the bottom of it."

"I think the attorney general has already been in touch with FBI Director Wray, and I think the President wants to know what the FBI has been doing, and what their plan is going forward, and if they haven't been doing anything about Antifa," O'Brien added.

Minnesota Mayor Jacob Frey tweeted on Saturday, "We are now confronting white supremacists, members of organized crime, out of state instigators, and possibly even foreign actors to destroy and destabilize our city and our region."

We are now confronting white supremacists, members of organized crime, out of state instigators, and possibly even foreign actors to destroy and destabilize our city and our region. — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) May 30, 2020

Protests against police brutality have broken out across the nation over the past few days. At least five deaths have been reported, nearly 350 people have been arrested and 30 police officers have been injured.