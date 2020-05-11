Regent University Holds First Virtual Commencement for Largest Graduating Class in School History

For years Regent University graduates have walked and even danced across a patio into their futures with the roar of family and friends celebrating. But this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony took place virtually.

This past Saturday, graduates were celebrated virtually as they watched from their homes. Each graduate received a package in the mail containing surprises to help them celebrate. The ceremony began with a powerful singing of the national anthem by Joy Windham while honoring those serving on the front lines of the pandemic including some of the graduates.

Pat Robertson, founder, and chancellor of Regent University presided over the ceremony.

The keynote speaker was internationally renowned author and speaker Eric Metaxas.

"One of my favorite scripture verses is, 'All things work together for good.' What could be more well-known than that? But do you believe it? I want to challenge you now. Do you believe it? All things work together for good for those that love the Lord," said Metaxas.

Regent offers 135 degree programs and concentrations in its 8 graduate schools and undergraduate program. It has one of the top-ranked online bachelor's and master's degree programs in the country. This year, an estimated 2,200 undergraduate and graduate degrees were conferred making the class of 2020 the largest in the university's history. Graduate reflections were given by Sabrina Matera Ozorio Estrella.

"Dr. Robertson, thank you for instilling in us the principles of integrity. For cultivating our spiritual growth," she said.

This year's celebration was different, and probably not preferred, still, each individual graduate was honored. Darvin Muentes received his Bachelor of Science in Marketing degree and says regardless of the circumstances, God still has a plan for them.



"I think it is very important that we celebrate the monumental achievement that we've done," Muentes noted. "Yeah, I've worked really hard for my degree and so I still want to be celebrated somehow. We have to push forward under adversity. And here the Lord has presented a way for us to push forward under adversity. We're the only class that's going to say, 'Hey we had a virtual graduation, and guess we're out here doing things that we were called to do."

The graduates were charged to fulfilled Regents mission of Christian leadership to change the world and reminded that they are more than conquerors.

"The Apostle Paul in writing about the troubles of his time said, 'In all these things, we are more than conquerors. What are you facing? Well, you're facing a virus that has decimated the economy and the lives of everybody on the globe," Robertson explained. "The Lord Jesus said, 'All authority is given unto me in heaven and in earth.' And when you go into this world as our graduates that the theme of today is that you are more than conquerors through Him that loved us."