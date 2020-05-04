Regent University Offers Free Webinar on Political Campaigns, Activism During COVID-19 Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has created numerous political and social questions for America.

This week, Regent University's Robertson School of Government is hosting a free webinar dealing with several important subjects such as navigating campaigns and activism while social distancing.

Steve Perry, dean of the Robertson School of Government, said the event will focus on how politicians and the electoral system have been affected by the pandemic.

"The motivation for our webinar is how to continue representative government in a time when politicians can't go out and do that retail campaigning, hold a rally or go door-to-door," Perry said.

"We have a group of panelists that are going to look at how social media is a force-multiplier, especially in this world where we can't meet with people individually," he added. "We also have a panel called 'Finding and Reaching Your Majority From at Lease Six Feet Away,' so we are definitely trying to cover this from all angles."

Perry said maintaining and engaging our socially isolated advocacy networks will be an important element discussed during the webinar.

"We have people in our panels, including a woman who's head of the Bernie Sanders campaign in California when they had their primaries. Anybody who is working on representative democracy and how they can reach their base in this time," he explained.

FOR CBN NEWS CONTINUING COVERAGE ON COVID-19, CLICK HERE.

The webinar will feature leading scholars and thinkers, including many of Regent University's own faculty, and experienced campaign leaders from across America who will examine today's most challenging topics.

"Our panel is asking, 'What's next? and 'How do we forecast what the post-pandemic landscape will look like in this political representative democracy we live it?' How is that going to change because of our unwillingness to be as close to people and meet in a large group,'" Perry concluded.

To register for this week's webinar, click here.

Regent is offering additional webinars that provide free resources on how to survive and thrive in the COVID-19 environment. Webinar topics include:

• Finding Peace in Pandemic: Protecting Your Spiritual, Physical, and Mental Health

• Open for Business: Tips for Business Success in COVID-19

• Moving Church Online: A Practical Guide to Digital Church Ministry

• The Christian Leader's Response to COVID-19

To find out more about the webinar series, click here.