'Speak Up:' Beth Moore Issues Challenge to Whites After Black Man Killed by Police

Christian leaders are speaking out about the latest killing of an unarmed black man at the hands of police.

Video from a bystander taken outside a south Minneapolis grocery store on Monday night showed a white officer pressing his knee on the neck of George Floyd.

Officials say Floyd was suspected of trying to pass a forged check and was under the influence of alcohol or drugs and resisted officers.

While handcuffed, Floyd pleaded that he couldn't breathe and finally stopped moving. He was later pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

Best-selling author and Bible Teacher Beth Moore is urging Christians, especially white believers, to take a stand.

"Fellow whites who want Black Americans & PoC to receive equal justice & for egregious white supremacy to be dismantled, speak up. Don't be fragile. You know what's right," she tweeted.

Fellow whites who want Black Americans & PoC to receive equal justice & for egregious white supremacy to be dismantled, speak up. Don’t be fragile. You know what’s right. Expect:

“You’re causing division!” Eye roll. “What about abortion??” I’m pro-ALL-life, conception to coffin. — Beth Moore (@BethMooreLPM) May 27, 2020

Moore added, "What I'm trying to say to you is this: be brave. This is about human decency. Dignity. Fairness. Rightness. JUSTICE. Toughen up and accept you're going to be disliked for something. Make it something that counts. Let's be the generation the intimidators can't silence or tire out."

What I’m trying to say to you is this: be brave. This is about human decency. Dignity. Fairness. Rightness. JUSTICE. Toughen up and accept you’re going to be disliked for something. Make it something that counts. Let’s be the generation the intimidators can’t silence or tire out. — Beth Moore (@BethMooreLPM) May 27, 2020

In a post on Instagram, Evangelist Nick Hall, founder of Pulse Christian Ministry, called Floyd his neighbor.

"This man is my neighbor, and his name is George Floyd. No, he doesn't live next door to me, but Minneapolis is the home of @pulse.movement and it was George's hometown too, until yesterday," said Hall. "Yesterday he died unnecessarily at the hands of police officers who seemed more intent on displaying their power, than following their code to protect and serve."

"In the days ahead, things may be written about this man, and what may be in his past, but this man is an image bearer of God, who is now dead because of an act of injustice," Hall added.

Award-winning hip hop artist Lecrae is also speaking out about the death of Floyd.

"What we're experiencing out here right now, in this world is pure, unadulterated evil," the rapper said in an Instagram video. "There's no other way to articulate it. It's evil."

Floyd's death has prompted comparisons to that of Eric Garner, an African American man whose death was brought on by an illegal chokehold during a 2014 interaction with New York City police. A video showed Garner repeatedly stating "I can't breathe" while being choked on the ground.

The phrase has become a motto to many in the black community.

Thousands took to the streets in Minneapolis to protest Floyd's death and demand justice.

Lecrae went on to urge those frustrated over Floyd's death to use their voices for positive change.

"We should be angry - but in the midst of our anger we should make sure we that are constructive," he said. "Use that anger to be constructive. Use it for prayer, for policy changes, for programs that we can get involved in and to change the way that things are right now."

Lecrae added, "God is not silent. God sees all. Be angry. Be upset but don't let hatred and bitterness rule your heart. Be characterized by your love and productivity. And don't let hatred and bitterness rule your heart cause then evil wins."

Meanwhile, the four officers involved in Floyd's death have been fired. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and members of Minnesota Law Enforcement are investigating Floyd's death.