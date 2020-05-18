'There's More That Congress Can Do': America Back in Business, Slow Recovery Expected

America is back in business, but major questions remain as states begin limited re-openings.

Will the number of Covid-19 cases jump as people flock to restaurants and businesses? Will the economy bounce back, and what should Congress and the president do to help protect jobs and families?

Most all states have re-opened partially or will re-open businesses with social distancing restrictions this week. While economic recovery is still a long way off, many people around the country are enjoying a return to dining and some outdoor activities.

Although many beaches remain closed on the west and east coasts, that didn't stop beachgoers from trying to cool off from summer-like heat.

In Virginia Beach, the governor's phase one restrictions allow people to only get exercise by walking along the boardwalk or beach--no sunbathing. People still staked out a section of sand and even set up beach umbrellas.

Nearby, fishermen were happy to return to the sea.

"I think it's a wonderful thing. I'm ready to get out and enjoy the Atlantic Ocean and hopefully catch some fish," said Barrie Engel.

People practiced social distancing at restaurants that were allowed to re-open on outdoor patios.

Meanwhile, partial re-openings in New York City caused people to crowd into bars. That led to a warning from Mayor Bill de Blasio.

"I'm not comfortable at all with people congregated outside bars. If we have to shut places down, we will," de Blasio insisted.

Restaurant owners say if the COVID-19 crisis lasts six months, their businesses have only a 15 percent chance of survival.

NASCAR returned to television on Sunday, but there were no spectators allowed in the stands. And people at Shinging Light Baptist Church in Monroe, NC, attended indoor services after a federal court ruling lifted Gov. Roy Cooper's restrictions prohibiting them.

"The judge agreed with us and recognized that we have a God-given right to assemble that is recognized in our Unietd States Constitution, but also our North Carolina state constitution," explained Pastor Tim Cruse.

And as states re-open for business, eight states are seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases, including Texas where more than 700 new cases were reported near Amarillo on Saturday. Many of the cases reportedly came from a meat packing plant.

With testing central to re-starting state economies, the push is on to boost testing nationwide. New York has done more than 1.4-million tests and Gov. Andrew Cuomo demonstrated just how easy taking a test can be.

After a swab was stuck up his nose the governor insisted, "That is the whole test. I'm not in pain, I'm not in discomfort."

Appearing on the CBS program Sixty Minutes, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said a long road to recovery is ahead for the US economy.

"This economy will recover. It may take a while. It may take a period of time. It could stretch into the end of next year. We really don't know," he said.

The country is not going to see a second Great Depression said the Fed chairman, but there's more that Congress can do to help businesses and American workers avoid bankruptcy.

"Policies that help businesses avoid avoidable insolvencies and do the same for individuals," Powell explained. "Keep workers in their homes. Keep them paying their bills. Keep families solvent."

