'This Is a God Moment, for Sure': New Yorker Discovers Connection Between Husband and Her Mother, Who Died Before They Met

In what she described as a “God moment,” one unnamed New Yorker shared the incredible story of how she learned on her honeymoon that her husband and her late mother had, in fact, met.
Featured in the famous @humansofny Instagram account, the young woman revealed her mother, who had been “really sick,” passed away some years ago on what was supposed to be the first day of her junior year of high school.
When she went back to school one week later, she said it was particularly difficult because she felt everyone from her teachers to her peers “pitying” her. But she also met Alex that day.
“Mom died on the first day of school. She’d been really sick that entire summer. And she passed away on a Monday. At 7 AM. Almost exactly the time I’d be leaving for school. I don’t think I fully grasped how traumatic it was for me. I was there when she took her last breath. I comforted my little sister while she said goodbye. And the next week I had to start classes at a brand new school. I was a junior at the time. All the teachers knew what happened. And they had told all the students, so everyone was pitying me when I showed up. I met Alex that very first day. We were in choir together. We became friends almost immediately, but we didn’t start dating until we were both cast as leads in Seussical The Musical. We became more serious during college, and we ended up getting married right after graduation. I felt so sad that my mom couldn’t see any of it. Every time a big event would happen, it would be like—she’s not here. And she’s never going to be here. I was a moody, shitty teenager when she died. And I’m having this whole life where I become the person I’m supposed to be, and she doesn’t get to see any of it. She’s not going to see me graduate. She’s not going to meet my children. And it especially sucks that she’ll never get to meet Alex. We lit a lantern at our wedding to signify that my mom was still with us. It was a beautiful ceremony, and afterwards we took our honeymoon in Hawaii. A few days into the trip, I received a call from my oldest friend Meredith. She sounded excited. She’d just discovered a picture of our childhood soccer team, and there was a boy who looked just like Alex. When I showed Alex the photo, he confirmed that it was him—he’d played goalie on that team. I just started laughing. It was such a God moment. It was a moment when everything felt connected. Alex and I had known each other as children, back when my mom was still alive. The first thing I did was call my dad. I asked him if he remembered anything about the Swan’s Dermatology Soccer Team. ‘I remember the goalie,’ he replied. ‘During the games he’d always sit down in the net and play with the dirt. And your mother thought it was hilarious."
“We were in choir together,” she continued, referring to Alex. “We became friends almost immediately, but we didn’t start dating until we were both cast as leads in ‘Seussical: The Musical.’ We became more serious during college, and we ended up getting married right after graduation. I felt so sad that my mom couldn’t see any of it. Every time a big event would happen, it would be like — she’s not here. And she’s never going to be here.”
She spent much of her teenage life angry and resentful of the fact that her mother wasn’t there — that she had passed away before she could see the woman her daughter was becoming. She was particularly upset her mom never knew Alex.
When she and Alex got married, they lit a lantern “to signify that my mom was still with us.” And then they left for their honeymoon in Hawaii.
A few days into their trip, the New Yorker said she received a call from her childhood friend Meredith, who had found a picture from the soccer team they played on together as kids.
There was a boy in the photograph who looked a lot like Alex.
“When I showed Alex the photo, he confirmed that it was him — he’d played goalie on that team,” she wrote. “I just started laughing. It was such a God moment. It was a moment when everything felt connected. Alex and I had known each other as children, back when my mom was still alive.”
“The first thing I did was call my dad,” she continued. “I asked him if he remembered anything about the Swan’s Dermatology Soccer Team. ‘I remember the goalie,’ he replied. ‘During the games, he’d always sit down in the net and play with the dirt. And your mother thought it was hilarious.’”
Actor Jennifer Garner commented on the moving Instagram post.
“This is a God moment, for sure,” the celebrity wrote.