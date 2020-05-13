'This Is a God Moment, for Sure': New Yorker Discovers Connection Between Husband and Her Mother, Who Died Before They Met

In what she described as a “God moment,” one unnamed New Yorker shared the incredible story of how she learned on her honeymoon that her husband and her late mother had, in fact, met.

Featured in the famous @humansofny Instagram account, the young woman revealed her mother, who had been “really sick,” passed away some years ago on what was supposed to be the first day of her junior year of high school.

When she went back to school one week later, she said it was particularly difficult because she felt everyone from her teachers to her peers “pitying” her. But she also met Alex that day.

“We were in choir together,” she continued, referring to Alex. “We became friends almost immediately, but we didn’t start dating until we were both cast as leads in ‘Seussical: The Musical.’ We became more serious during college, and we ended up getting married right after graduation. I felt so sad that my mom couldn’t see any of it. Every time a big event would happen, it would be like — she’s not here. And she’s never going to be here.”

She spent much of her teenage life angry and resentful of the fact that her mother wasn’t there — that she had passed away before she could see the woman her daughter was becoming. She was particularly upset her mom never knew Alex.

When she and Alex got married, they lit a lantern “to signify that my mom was still with us.” And then they left for their honeymoon in Hawaii.

A few days into their trip, the New Yorker said she received a call from her childhood friend Meredith, who had found a picture from the soccer team they played on together as kids.

There was a boy in the photograph who looked a lot like Alex.

“When I showed Alex the photo, he confirmed that it was him — he’d played goalie on that team,” she wrote. “I just started laughing. It was such a God moment. It was a moment when everything felt connected. Alex and I had known each other as children, back when my mom was still alive.”

“The first thing I did was call my dad,” she continued. “I asked him if he remembered anything about the Swan’s Dermatology Soccer Team. ‘I remember the goalie,’ he replied. ‘During the games, he’d always sit down in the net and play with the dirt. And your mother thought it was hilarious.’”

Actor Jennifer Garner commented on the moving Instagram post.

“This is a God moment, for sure,” the celebrity wrote.