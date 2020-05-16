Trump Picks Vaccine Czar, Sets Aggressive Goal of Vaccine by End of 2020

President Trump says he believes a so-called “dream team” he’s assembled will produce a coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year. It’s a goal that’s beyond aggressive, but the new vaccine czar, Moncef Slaoui, is optimistic.

A former pharmaceutical director, Slaoui now heads the President’s vaccine effort, dubbed Operation Warp Speed, and says he’s looking at the data.

“And this data makes me feel even more confident that we will be able to deliver a few hundred million doses of vaccine by the end of 2020 and we will do the best we can to do that,” Slaoui said.

The president is combining the resources of the Departments of Health and Human Services and Defense. General Gustave Perna will head the military arm.

“One of the great advantages that we have as a military is the ability to do logistical and sustainment operations afar,” Perna said. “We’re just going to apply those capabilities to this mission.”

This all comes as states across the nation slowly reopen, at the President’s encouragement.

In Florida, Universal Orlando's City-Walk opened some shops and restaurants with restrictions.

The Mall of America in Minnesota is planning to open its doors on June first.

Just five regions in the northern part of New York state qualify for phase one of reopening. New York City remains under a stay at home order. New York’s governor says officials need to be watchful.

“And then if you see a change in those numbers, react immediately, react immediately,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “If you allow this virus to get ahead of us, we will have a problem."

The President tweeted about Wisconsin’s Supreme Court throwing out the governor’s stay at home order saying, “the people want to get on with their lives. The place is bustling!”

“Just because Republicans said it can be a free for all that doesn't mean we have to throw out good judgment, throw that good judgment out the window,” said Wisconsin’s Gov. Tony Evers.

In Michigan, protests continue, urging the governor to ease restrictions. And in Virginia, Phase one of reopening began Friday, except for in Richmond. The mayor there requested it be delayed until May 28 because of the need for more testing.

The World Health Organization is warning, even with a vaccine, COVID-19 may be here to stay.

"This virus may become just another endemic virus in our communities,” said Dr. Mike Ryan, Executive Director of the World Health Organization’s Health Emergencies Program. “This virus may never go away.”

While the race for a vaccine is on, another major concern is lurking - a mystery illness that is attacking some children that experts believe could be tied to the coronavirus. They say it causes swollen neck glands, fever, rash, and swelling of hands and feet.

Officials say parents should be vigilant because three children have died from this in New York.