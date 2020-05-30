Virtual Vacation Bible School, WOW VBS Offering Free Registration for Churches and Families

A four-day online Vacation Bible School (VBS) scheduled for June is offering free registration for churches and families.

The WOW VBS global online event will feature hosts from around the world, celebrity appearances, and kid's ministry guest artists.

New Dimensions Evangelism and Faith Kidz Ministries are sponsoring the live-streamed event that will include worship, teaching, Bible stories, engaging activities, and some surprise guests.

Scott Humston, president of New Dimensions says these events will be free of charge for churches to host and share with their children's ministries.

Churches from 17 different countries have already registered for WOW VBS and Humston predicts this could be the "largest online Vacation Bible School event ever created. WOW can be used by churches of all denominations, even if they already have virtual Vacation Bible School plans," Humston added. "WOW is flexible enough to be combined with Zoom parties, crafts and game activities or any other programs churches want to offer to their families."

"These kids ministry performers have lent their time and talent to make these shows fun, engaging, and highly entertaining," says Steve Pennington, director of Faith Kidz. "Though the events are completely free to everyone, we are accepting donations that will help cover the production costs as well as pay these incredible ministry leaders. We hope to also raise funds and awareness for our sponsoring partners World Vision, Because International, New Missions, Sunday Cool, and All Star Kids Club."

Entertainment during WOW VBS will include magicians, comedians, bands, and singers from New Zealand, United Kingdom, and Australia.

There are a number of ways to join the live stream and those who register will receive free materials and instructions to share with their church and family.

"We are hoping to get 10,000 churches to join the WOW live streams," says Humston. "Our goal is to have one million kids be part of this incredible, first-time event. In a scary, uncertain time when our children need some laughter and fun in their lives, we are also mindful that our kids also need to hear the Good News that can change their lives forever. That's what WOW is all about."

WOW VBS is scheduled from June 22 - June 25. To find out more, click here.