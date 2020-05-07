'We Have to Get Our Country Open Again': More States Reopen but New Hot Spots Still Popping Up

WASHINGTON – How soon is too soon? That's the question facing states as they look to reopen and new hot spots emerge around the country.

The former head of the CDC, Dr. Tom Frieden, predicts the number of coronavirus deaths in the United States will exceed 100,000 by the end of this month.

"Until we have an effective vaccine, unless something unexpected happens, our viral enemy will be with us for many months and possibly many years," Frieden said Wednesday on Capitol Hill.

In places like New York City, case numbers are going down but a New York Times analysis shows numbers elsewhere are still rising.

This all comes as President Trump says he'll keep his Coronavirus Task Force in place.

"I thought we could wind it down sooner but I had no idea how popular the task force is," he said Wednesday at an Oval Office event honoring nurses.

And in a tweet, Trump added that the Task Force will continue "indefinitely," though he may "add or subtract people."

The decision was made after the administration had suggested the Task Force could dissolve by the end of the month.

"We have to get our country open again," said Trump. "People want to go back. You're gonna have a problem if you don't do it."

So far, 42 states will have lifted some restrictions by this weekend, but the virus numbers are still rising in at least 19 of them.

Texas is one where 1,000 new cases were recorded in a single day.

In Illinois this week, they saw their largest one-day death toll since the pandemic began.

And now, the Associated Press is reporting the administration shelved a guide by the CDC giving step-by-step advice to local leaders on when and how to reopen public places. The 17-page report was supposed to be published last Friday.