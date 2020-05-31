'We Wanted Them to be Together One Last Time': Seniors at Virginia Christian School Celebrate Graduation With Parade

Graduating seniors at a Christian school in Virginia didn't let COVID-19 ruin their celebration as family and friends gathered to observe the momentous occasion.

StoneBridge School (SBS) in Chesapeake held a graduation parade for 19 seniors on Saturday, May 30.

Like so many other high school seniors, these students have missed out on many traditional events, so graduation was particularly difficult for everyone.

"The parade was our way of commemorating their unique senior year," said Kathy Rader, head of the school. "This class is especially close, and we wanted them to be together one last time on campus."

The event lasted for more than an hour - with cars, trucks, and minivans decorated with signs, balloons, and streamers. The vehicles drove through the school's parking lot and past the seniors and their families.

"I appreciate all the school families who turned out to wish them well as they move on with college plans. It was a great turnout for our SBS community," Rader added.

Even the weather seemed to shine down on this special day. Poor weather conditions were predicted for Saturday but the school administration was determined not to cancel plans this time. That determination paid off as the weather held throughout the parade.

"We prayed for clear skies all week," said Sarah Turney, director of communications for the school. "I figured if God can keep the sun still for a day for Joshua, what's a few clouds for a few hours for Him?"

Staff, students, and family members were overjoyed to rally together one last time - a fitting closure to a most unusual school year.

If circumstances allow it, SBS plans to hold a traditional graduation ceremony for the seniors in July.