Where Does America Stand as Trump Begins to Visit States? Could We Really See 100,000 Deaths?

President Trump is back on the road today as he takes a trip to Arizona after spending most of the last two months at the White House working on the coronavirus outbreak.

As the president begins traveling again, those trips will also be tied into his work against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The people of our country should think of themselves as warriors. Our country has to open," Trump said before boarding Air Force One on Tuesday morning.

The president is visiting a Honeywell facility in Arizona that makes N-95 masks. He'll also be traveling to Ohio soon, along with New York in June, and Mount Rushmore in South Dakota for a Fourth of July fireworks display.

The White House is disavowing a New York Times report that the administration is privately projecting a steady rise in virus cases to almost 3,000 deaths a day by June first.

But with more than 68,000 already dead in the United States already, the president does say up to 100,000 people could die from the virus.

That comes as states across the country are beginning to reopen, although some of them are running ahead of the White House guidelines and not waiting to see a 14-day decline in coronavirus cases.

At the same time, some states are still facing protests. "If I'm gonna get sick, I'll get sick," one protestor pronounced. Many are worried that the economic damage caused by the nationwide shutdown will actually hurt more people than the virus has.

The densely populated New York City metro area has been the hardest hit region in the country, and the death toll just rose again there. The elderly are the most vulnerable, and the state of New York revealed on Tuesday an additional 1,700+ deaths at nursing homes that were previously undisclosed.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says some places in his state will begin cautiously reopening in mid-May. "When you go to restart, the reopening... you have to be more careful," Cuomo said.

And the governor of California says some stores could reopen by the end of this week.