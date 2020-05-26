Will Schools Reopen This Fall, and How Badly Is the Pandemic Hurting Christian Education?

ABOVE: Dr. Lynn Swaner, the chief strategy and innovation officer at the Colorado-based Association of Christian Schools International, appeared on the Tuesday afternoon edition of CBN's Newswatch to talk about how private Christians schools have been able to adapt to distance learning and what they will offer families this fall. Newswatch is seen weekdays on the CBN News Channel. For a programming schedule, click here.

As the country slowly reopens, parents heading back to work are asking how and when will their kids get back to school?

Under the White House reopening guidelines, states can choose to open some businesses in Phase One, but they cannot open schools until Phase Two.

Schools in 48 states and Washington, DC, are closed for the remainder of the academic year, but educators are already looking ahead to the plans for the fall semester.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP!

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Live Events!

However, a recent ABC News poll found more than two-thirds of Americans said they are not currently willing to send their child back to school. "I would not feel comfortable sending kids to school right now or to camp. Because you know there's no vaccine," said Ralphie Santiago.

President Trump said earlier this month that young people don't have as much trouble with the virus. But now health experts say a small number of children are suffering from a serious, potentially COVID-related inflammatory disease.

When it comes to private education, Christian schools are gearing up for fewer students and bigger financial challenges this fall.

A survey of close to 800 private schools in late April found that new student inquiries are down and many have ended or cut back on fundraising campaigns during the pandemic.

For more about that struggle, CBN News spoke with Dr. Lynn Swaner, the chief strategy and innovation officer at the Colorado-based Association of Christian Schools International. ACSI works with 2,400 member schools in the US in addition to Christian schools around the world.