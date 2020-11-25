After a Tough 2020, Christmas Can't Come Soon Enough for Many Americans

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - If it seems like Christmas is coming early this year that's because it is! You may have noticed some of your neighbors putting up their Christmas trees and lights well before Thanksgiving. Well, apparently this "early Christmas" celebration is a thing and it may be just what we all need.

Let's face it. 2020 has been tough. From COVID-19 to no high school graduations or proms, to just plain "ol cabin fever." It's no wonder many of us can't wait to usher in the Yuletide joy a little sooner this year.

For hairdresser Alexis Bailey that meant putting up her decorations and not one, but four Christmas trees, two weeks earlier than normal.

"To me, Christmas is the best time of year and so I'm like let's just go ahead and bring it in," she told CBN News. "Let's get things moving. Let's get the holiday spirit going and so for me that's why I wanted to bring it in because I just felt like we needed that joy."

Over at Granny's Christmas Tree Lot in Virginia Beach, the phones have been ringing off the hook since before Halloween with folks wondering when they could come out and buy their Christmas trees. Operator Scott Cust says business is way up from this time last year.

"Last year, we opened the weekend before Thanksgiving as well and sold only 22 trees, this year we sold 73," Cust said.

David and Ashley Lyons of Virginia Beach already have one tree set up at home but this year wanted to get a second tree for their two small children to decorate.

"This is definitely the earliest we've ever decorated," Ashley said. "We just really wanted to bring that comfort and coziness of Christmas to our family as soon as possible."

Her husband David added that "with covid, you realize the importance of family and that life is fragile."

"It's All About Jesus"

Bailey says whether it's making special bows to adorn the many gifts for her grandchildren that are already under the trees or spending time with her family, the joy of Christmas is really all about the gift of Jesus.

"He is the reason for the season, and that sounds cliche' and people say that, but for me, that's for real. It's because I have the joy of the Lord that makes me want to decorate," Bailey added.

And for those ready to tie a big bow on 2020 – Christmas can't come soon enough.

