First Lady Melania Trump Welcomes Arrival of Official White House Christmas Tree

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the White House.

In a tradition that dates back to 1966, First Lady Melania Trump welcomed the arrival of the official White House Christmas tree on Monday.

Mrs. Trump tweeted the 18-foot 6-inch Frasier fir comes from Dan and Bryan Trees – a Christmas tree farm in West Virginia.

The tree will be the centerpiece of the White House's Blue Room.

"Each year the arrival of the #WHChristmas tree brings a spirit of holiday warmth & tradition to the @WhiteHouse," Mrs. Trump wrote. "This year's tree will continue to bring joy to those who will pass through the halls of the White House during this most wonderful time of the year."

And this isn't the first time the Dan and Bryan Trees company has had the honor of seeing one of its trees at the White House. They provided the official tree back in 2009 when President Obama was in office.

