Republican Incumbent Perdue Holds Solid Lead in GA Senate Race - GOP Control Still at Stake

The battle to control the US Senate is still up in the air, but one of the Senate races up for grabs appears to be heading in the Republicans' direction.

In Georgia, where incumbent David Perdue (R) is up against Jon Ossoff (D), Perdue is holding a solid lead.

With 2,643 of 2,656 precincts reporting, or 99 percent of the vote, Ossoff has 2,193,803 votes - 47 percent - while Perdue has won 2,380,062 votes - 51 percent.

Perdue was first elected in 2014 and is running for his second term. He serves on the Committees on Armed Services; Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs; Budget; and Foreign Relations.

He runs on a platform that opposes gun restrictions, supports protecting pre-existing conditions through his Protect Act, supports tax cuts to help spur economic growth, and helped pass the CARES Act which led to billions in relief to the states including Georgia.

Ossoff, an investigative journalist and business owner, ran on a platform that emphasized affordable healthcare and protecting Social Security, combating climate change and investing in green infrastructure, and supporting small businesses.

Ossoff lost a highly contested election for the US House a few years back.

This was another race where the Republican candidate needed a boost from President Trump's coattails, but the state hasn't even been called yet for Trump, although Trump maintains a lead in the ballot counting.