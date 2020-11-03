Displaying 30+ Stories
GOP Keeps Another Senate Seat, Susan Collins Wins in Maine as Gideon Concedes

11-03-2020
Steve Warren
Sara Gideon (D), left, vs. Susan Collins (R)*. Collins trails Gideon in an increasingly hostile state climate for Republicans.

Maine's House Speaker Sara Gideon (D) has conceded to incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins (R).

Speaking to supporters in Bangor, Collins said Gideon called her and conceded the race. With 95 percent of the election results reporting, Collins was leading with 51 percent while Gideon had 42 percent. 

Collins, who has held her US Senate seat for nearly 20 years, trailed Gideon early in the ballot counting in an increasingly hostile state climate for Republicans. 

Gideon tried to make the move to Washington and had held a slight lead over Collins, who voted for the confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and against convicting President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial in the Senate. 

Collins spoke out early against naming a Supreme Court nominee after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and voted no against the confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. 

"Prior to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death, I stated that should a vacancy on the Supreme Court arise, the Senate should follow the precedent set four years ago and not vote on a nominee prior to the presidential election," she said in a statement. 

