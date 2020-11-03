Democrat Tina Smith Fends Off Tough Challenge to Keep Her Minnesota Senate Seat

Minnesota Democrat Tina Smith (D) has won reelection to the US Senate against Republican Jason Lewis. In a state torn by tumult with the death of George Floyd, ensuing riots, and actions to defund police, the Senate race between Smith, who was appointed in 2018 to fill the vacated seat of Al Franken, and Lewis, a solid Trump supporter, presented Minnesotans with a stark choice.

Lewis, a former congressman, lost his bid for re-election in 2018 against Democrat Angie Craig.

Lewis and Smith gave different visions for Minnesota.

Lewis has criticized restriction measures that were put in place to address the COVID-19 pandemic. "I think the other side has politicized or weaponized the coronavirus for political purposes," he said. "And I think young people all over Minnesota are saying 'Don't take our futures away,'" Lewis told ABC News.

He also painted himself as a law and order candidate laying out support for law enforcement in the face of civil unrest after the death of George Floyd.

On the other hand, Smith advocated for law enforcement reforms but stopped short of calling for defunding the police.

Smith has voted along party lines opposing the confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

Smith, a former Planned Parenthood executive, offered a passionate Senate floor speech in defense of women's reproductive rights.

"Judge Barrett was nominated because Donald Trump believes that she will uphold laws that treat women as if they are less capable of making independent decisions about their health, their personal beliefs, and birth control in the state legislatures," she said in October. "A person who can pass these two Republican litmus test does not sound to me, like someone who is committed to equal justice under the law."