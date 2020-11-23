People Need to Know the Truth': Franklin Graham Urges Americans to Pray For Clarity in Aftermath of Presidential Election

Evangelist Franklin Graham, the president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan's Purse urged Americans to pray for the nation while waiting for further details over possible voter fraud during the presidential election.

"As we wait for the election results to be finalized, we need to pray," Graham wrote. "If there was fraud, let's pray that God would reveal it, and that those responsible would be found out. On the other hand, if there was no fraud, pray that God would make that known as well."

Graham emphasized the importance of truthfulness and accuracy, which the American people have a right to know.

"The American people need to know the truth. Please join me in making this a focus of prayer this weekend, asking God to help us know the truth. And share this with others who will pray," he added.

Graham has remained steadfast in reminding his fellow Americans to pray for the nation this year.

As CBN News reported back in September, the evangelist personally led a prayer march in Washington, DC, urging people to come along with him and exalt the name of Jesus.

During an interview with CBN News, Graham said America needs God's help.

"We see that as a nation we have turned our back on God," Graham noted. "We've taken God out of school. We've taken him out of government. We've taken him out of public life. And we need to put God back in these areas. We need God's help. Only God can heal our land and bring us together. And so, this is a march to show unity, but more importantly, to lock arms and for all of us to pray by marching. We're all doing this together. It's not that I am more important than somebody else, I'm not. Our prayers are equal before God. We're just going to go and pray and ask for God's help."

