RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel Tells Republicans, Don't 'Lose Your Faith' and to Vote in Runoff Elections

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel encouraged weary voters on Saturday to vote for the party's Senate candidates in the Jan. 5 runoff elections, despite their feelings that the race is fixed.

While attending a campaign event in Marietta, Georgia, McDaniel insisted that election results are not predetermined and that people must vote if they want change, The Independent reports.

"How are we going to give money and work when it's already decided?" asked one voter.

"It's not been decided," McDaniel said. "This is the key. It's not been decided. If you lose your faith and you don't vote and people walk away, that will decide it."

And she pointed out that Republican Sen. David Perdue was leading Jon Ossoff by over 88,000 votes after the Nov. 3 election was certified.

That race will move toward a runoff since Perdue was below the required 50 percent figure to win.

Republican incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler will face Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock in another runoff. Warnock achieved 32 percent of the vote and Loeffler 25 percent while GOP Rep. Doug Collins finished third with 20 percent.

Another attendee disputed the validity of the presidential election - indicating that the voting machines had changed votes from President Trump to Joe Biden. McDaniel stated that she had not seen proof of that.

President Trump tweeted that he planned to make several campaign stops in Georgia this week to support Republican Senate candidates. Vice President Mike Pence arrived in Georgia before Thanksgiving to bolster candidates.

