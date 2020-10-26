150,000 Evacuated in California Wildfire, 300,000 Without Power

The Silverado Fire exploded within just a few hours of breaking out Monday in Orange County, California. The fast-moving wildfire has forced more than 150,000 people to evacuate and seriously injured two firefighters.

Gusty winds and dry conditions are fanning this rapidly growing blaze, now spanning more than 7,000 acres.

"Our priority right now is getting people evacuated and out of the path of the fire," Orange County Fire Chief Brian Fennessy said Monday.

Hundreds of firefighters are battling massive flames as they try to force back the fire from the freeways.

With the blaze being fueled by Santa Ana winds gusting up to 70 miles per hour, firefighters say their hands are tied until the winds die down.

"This is a tough fire. We are experiencing very high winds, very low humidities," said Fennessy.

A downed power line could be the cause of the Silverado Fire and with high winds threatening to bring down more lines, authorities have cut power to more than 300,000 customers across the state.

Overnight on Monday, California's governor secured assistance from FEMA for more resources, in hopes of gaining the upper hand in the coming days.

