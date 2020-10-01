70,000 Evacuated as Wildfires Ravage California Wine Country

More than 70,000 people are under evacuations orders in California wine country as the Glass Fire has now destroyed roughly 80 homes and wineries.

With next to zero containment, 2,000 firefighters are working against hot, dry, and windy conditions. They're also battling fatigue with nearly 30 other fires burning across the state.

"Most of our employees have been here since Sunday night when the fire started," said Captain Michael Alcocer with the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

So far the Glass Fire has burned more than 75 square miles in Napa and Sonoma counties and left three dead.

Nikki and Kevin Conant were two people allowed to return home, only to find charred remains.

"It's devastation," said Nikki. "Everything we had was here. We lost everything."



That included their furniture business, all of Kevin's tools, and 12 beloved chickens.

"They were my babies. I had 12 chickens and I spoiled them rotten," said Nikki. "It happened so fast I couldn't get them out of here."

Both were grateful to be alive. Others in the area echoed that sentiment.

"It's been very difficult. It's hard to see our neighborhood, the school I went to grade school, be gone," explained Allan Uribe who was also evacuated. "But the positive is that we're all here. I haven't heard of anybody that I know that has passed away due to this fire. So it's a huge blessing."

About 150 miles north of wine country, the Zogg Fire has now claimed four lives. So far it has burned more than 80 square miles and destroyed close to 150 homes and buildings. It's also at near-zero containment.