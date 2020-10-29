'A New Start': 17 Inmates Baptized at Mississippi County Jail

Seventeen inmates were baptized last week at a jail in Collins, Mississippi – and their inspiring story is gaining national attention.

The Covington County Correctional Facility shared the news in a Facebook post showing the group of new born-again believers.

They wrote, "The ministry that has been provided at the Covington County Correctional Facility has been a blessing in many ways. We hope this is a new start and will change the lives of these and many more."

The Covington County Sheriff's Department is proud to report that 17 inmates were baptized today. The ministry that has... Posted by Covington County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, October 20, 2020

The post was shared and liked over 1,000 times and hundreds took to the comments to congratulate them.

"It's wonderful that you all have chosen a new way. Our Lord Jesus Christ will always be there to comfort & take care of you. However, when he answers your prayers, it may not always be what you had in mind. But trust in Him for he is the only Way," wrote one person.

"God moves no matter the location or situation!" commented another.

Out of the inmates baptized, four were women and thirteen were men.

As CBN News has reported over the years, prison ministries have played a powerful role in bringing transformation to the lives of prisoners, setting them on a new track that offers hope for their future.



Earlier this month, a former inmate at Los Angeles County Jail handcrafted an 11-foot wooden cross to give back to the ministry that led him to Christ over a decade ago.

Alfio and his wife began handcrafting crosses for churches in Washington where he now lives after being released from jail two years early. He told CBN News that he was ready to change his life and follow the Lord.

"I had to pick a side and I picked Jesus Christ," he explained. "He said 'Follow me and it'll be better than you think.'"

CBN News also reported when a major worship event held by Hillsong Church in New York led to 21 inmates dedicating their lives to Jesus.

And last year, Gateway Church in Texas opened a campus inside the state's largest prison which has ultimately led hundreds of inmates to Christ.

"We're all about people because God is all about people," Morris, the lead pastor of Gateway, told Fox News. "Many of the men and women inside prison have been forgotten by society, but we want them to know we love them and God loves them, and they are our brothers and sisters in Christ."