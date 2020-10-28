Abortion Is on the Ballot: Colorado Voters to Decide on Late-Term Abortion Ban for Viable Babies

Colorado is one of several states without time limits on when a woman can get an abortion. Pro-lifers in the state hope voters will change that narrative by voting Yes on Election Day to Proposition 115, a measure that would restrict abortion after 22 weeks.

"This has been the blood sweat and tears of Christians and pro-lifers in this state through the petition process in the middle of a COVID pandemic," said Bruce Hausknecht, Chief Judicial Analyst for Focus on the Family. "People rose up and said, 'We want this on the ballot'. It's on the Nov. 3rd ballot and we're quite excited about it."

In 1967, Colorado became the first state to legalize abortion, six years before Roe versus Wade made it legal nationwide.



More than 50 years later it is one of seven states, plus the District of Columbia, that allows a baby to be aborted up to the ninth month.



Across the state, abortion opponents hope to change that with Prop 115.



"Most states, the vast majority of states have some type of restriction on abortion after viability," said Hausknecht. "Colorado needs to join the majority of states who recognize that a baby's life at 22 weeks -- capable of experiencing pain, will stick its tongue out, suck its thumb, can recognize its mother's voice. This is not the kind of stage where we should be considering abortion, except where the life of the mother is threatened."

The measure also includes serious consequences for doctors who violate the order.



"It makes it a misdemeanor and a physician performing such an abortion would lose his license for a period of three years," explained Hausknecht. "It does not punish the woman at all for undergoing the abortion."



The editorial board of the Denver Post opposes the ban.



"Colorado's prosecutors should not be in exam rooms with patients and their obstetricians," the board said in a statement. "Proposition 115 would put the long-arm of Colorado's law in the middle of the complicated, tragic, and sometimes life and death decisions doctors help women with high-risk pregnancies make every day in this state. We hope voters refuse this ban on abortions after 22-weeks of gestation."



Many in the state are split on the issue. A recent poll found that 42 perfect favor the ban, while 45 percent said they will vote no.

Past attempts to restrict abortion in Colorado have failed.

Earlier this year, state lawmakers voted down legislation that would have required physicians to provide medical care to babies who survive an attempted abortion.

Hausknecht believes that this latest plan is more promising.

"It's still allows abortion to occur but puts reasonable restriction there after 22 weeks," he said. "This puts it in the mainstream of all the rest of the states out there and it makes it a much better chance of passing."



Yet he urges believers across the country to pray that Prop 115 succeeds.



"We would appreciate the prayers of the nation that Colorado voters would pass this 22-week abortion ban as a way to save lives and promote the lives of the unborn," said Hausknecht.