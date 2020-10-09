'Ammunition for Hurricane Delta': Louisiana Braces as Delta Could Turn Laura's Debris Into Projectiles

Hurricane Delta is barreling toward the Gulf Coast. The storm is on track to hit the same part of Louisiana where Hurricane Laura struck, this time with 100 mph winds and storm surges up to 11 feet.

"Six storms in just four months," said Bill Bowers, Lafayette resident. "That's an oddity, never seen that before."

The state is still recovering from Hurricane Laura which hit just six weeks ago.

Preparations for the arrival of Hurricane #Delta need to be rushed to completion, with tropical-storm-force winds expected to reach the coast in the next couple of hours, making preparations dangerous or impossible to complete. pic.twitter.com/au1F6bV5dS — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 9, 2020

"We are still reeling from the 5th strongest hurricane to hit the US in modern history," said Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter. "Strongest hurricane to hit Louisiana in 150 years and to have anything like this come in our way is very scary at the moment."

CBN Contributor Chuck Holton is in Southern Louisiana where he says there's concern in the hard-hit city of Lake Charles about debris left behind by Laura.

"There is still about a million and a half tons of debris laying around Lake Charles that will now become ammunition for Hurricane Delta and will make it that much more dangerous even if the winds don't reach the same speeds as they did six weeks ago," Holton said.

"Josh Guillory the mayor of Lafayette, Louisiana told his people today that proper planning prevents poor performance. That's an axiom he learned in the military and it's very appropriate now because these people are now preparing for their sixth hurricane of the season and they are getting very tired of that, I can promise you," Holton said.

Hurricane Delta is expected to be a Category 2 when it makes landfall. CBN's Operation Blessing will move into the area to help those hit by the storm.

"The greatest need as always is volunteers for our teams down there. As far as the families in the area, the greatest need then will be food and water and proper housing for them, making sure that if the wind is as bad as Hurricane Laura that we have people in place to do tarping and debris removal," Operation Blessing's Scott Phillips said.

Delta is predicted to make landfall near Lake Charles Friday evening on Louisiana's SW coast. Parts of the state are under a mandatory evacuation.

