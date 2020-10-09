As COVID-19 Cases Rise, More People Are Recovering, Including Family Research Council's Tony Perkins

In the past week, there have been more than 300,000 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the US.

That includes an outbreak believed to have originated at the White House Rose Garden event to present Judge Amy Coney Barrett as President Trump's nominee to replace the late Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the US Supreme Court.

President Trump has suggested he may have contracted the virus there as well.

Meanwhile, states like New York, New Jersey, and Maine are preparing for a second wave of the coronavirus as new cases are on the rise.

But there appears to be some good news – more and more people are recovering from the virus. Of course, President Trump is now a COVID-survivor, but so is Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council, who contracted COVID-19 back in July.

Earlier this week, CBN News asked him about his health and if he's fully recovered.

