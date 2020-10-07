Christian Music Artists Jaci Velasquez & Evan Craft Join 'My Faith Votes' to Encourage Hispanic Christians to Vote

Christian artists Jaci Valesquez and Evan Craft are teaming up with My Faith Votes to motivate members in Hispanic communities to vote in this year's presidential election.

My Faith Votes is a non-partisan movement that motivates, equips, and activates Christians in America to vote in every election, transforming our communities and influencing our nation with biblical truth, according to the organization's website.

Valesquez, a Grammy-nominated singer, and actress highlighted how important it is to vote and the impact it has on our future.

"My husband and I have two amazing boys that are our pride and joy. We long to see a bright future for them and all of the children growing up in the US today," Velasquez said. "We have opportunities each day to make a difference in that future, to honor God, and to do good. This November we have the specific opportunity to vote. When we choose to vote in a way that most honors God, we can make a difference."

Craft said he is eager to show Hispanic Christians how valuable their vote is in the upcoming election.

"I am excited to join forces with My Faith Votes to help Spanish-speaking Christians think about their faith and its role in the public square and realize that their votes matter," the singer-songwriter noted.

Faith plays an instrumental role within the Hispanic community since 76 percent of Spanish Americans identify as Christian.

In 2020, the number of qualified Hispanic voters will be 32 million. But most Hispanic voters did not cast a ballot during the last presidential election and the Hispanic voter participation was 47.6 percent in 2016.

Both artists are pleased to be a part of this nationwide effort to increase voter awareness for the impending election.

