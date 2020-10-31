Christians Pray For Peace in Washington, DC, During 'As One Rally' Event on National Mall

America has faced a multitude of afflictions this year, including a worldwide pandemic, racial riots, violent protests, and a heated presidential race. As 2020 draws to an end, Christians are coming together for a special event in hopes of healing our broken nation.

Believers are gathering in Washington DC this weekend for the "As One Rally" which aims to bring peace through prayer and worship.

The event is taking place on the National Mall in front of the Washington Monument on Saturday and Sunday with guest speakers such as Christian author Lance Lance Wallnau, ministry leader Mario Murillo, Pastor Ramiro Peña, Jeremiah Johnson, Pastor Mario Bramnick, and many more.

The rally is just one among several worship events that have taken place in Washington DC this year.

Tens of thousands of Christians descended upon our nation's capital on September 26 for Evangelist Franklin Graham's Prayer March 2020 and The Return which was organized by prophetic author Jonathan Cahn and Rev. Kevin Jessip.

Praise leader Sean Feucht brought his "Let Us Worship" tour to DC on Oct. 25, where more than 35,000 people gathered to lift up the name of Jesus.

In a video shared on Facebook, Jeremiah Johnson called the rally "one last push" and that believers are "asking God to heal America, to save America, and to heal our land. We're believing that God is raising up a remanent in America that are daring to believe that God is not done, that He's still on the move, that we are going to inherit a third-grade awakening."

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, people have been flocking to these outdoor events for the same reason - to worship Jesus Christ together while standing for religious freedom and revival.

As One Rally is a free event which is scheduled from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. on Saturday and from 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. on Sunday. Those attending the event are encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

A free live stream of the event can be found on Facebook, YouTube, and by going to asonerally2020.com.

