'Jews for Trump' Attacked Violently During Parade in New York City

Violence broke out in New York on Sunday after supporters for President Trump and counterprotesters clashed in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

The group "Jews for Trump" decorated their vehicles with American flags and "Trump 2020" banners as they traveled from Coney Island to Trump Tower and then to a rally in Brooklyn. As the convoy made its way into Manhattan, multiple demonstrators threw projectiles from the highway.

In one video, someone is seen throwing objects at the pro-Trump vehicles.

Eggs thrown on #JewsForTrump vehicle convoy in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/IvMC4uGXKN — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) October 25, 2020

In another video, pedestrians launched what appeared to be rocks at vehicles that displayed Trump flags. The New York City Police Department said this incident is under investigation.

.@NYPDDetectives are investigating this incident and looking for information in regard. Call @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS. https://t.co/pyqQ2Bfkhb — Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) October 25, 2020

Then the parade of vehicles traveled into Times Square where they were met with more opposition from counterprotesters.

Fights erupted in the middle of Times Square between pro-Trump supporters and opposers, leaving several people injured.

EXPLICIT LANGUAGE WARNING:

NYC: Black bloc person who punches a “Jews for Trump” caravan participant gets knocked to the ground when he tries to run away. pic.twitter.com/WbPpFWEu2o — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 25, 2020

Police de-escalated the situation which resulted in 11 arrests.

These incidents follow months of mounting religious and political conflicts across the state of New York over the coronavirus restrictions issued by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Many critics say Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio fueled an anti-Semitic environment by repeatedly singling out the Jewish community for blame over the pandemic.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories