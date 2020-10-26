Displaying 30+ Stories
'Jews for Trump' Attacked Violently During Parade in New York City

10-26-2020
Andrea Morris
Image Credit: ABC News
Image Credit: ABC News

Violence broke out in New York on Sunday after supporters for President Trump and counterprotesters clashed in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

The group "Jews for Trump" decorated their vehicles with American flags and "Trump 2020" banners as they traveled from Coney Island to Trump Tower and then to a rally in Brooklyn. As the convoy made its way into Manhattan, multiple demonstrators threw projectiles from the highway.

In one video, someone is seen throwing objects at the pro-Trump vehicles. 

In another video, pedestrians launched what appeared to be rocks at vehicles that displayed Trump flags. The New York City Police Department said this incident is under investigation.

Then the parade of vehicles traveled into Times Square where they were met with more opposition from counterprotesters.

Fights erupted in the middle of Times Square between pro-Trump supporters and opposers, leaving several people injured. 

EXPLICIT LANGUAGE WARNING:

Police de-escalated the situation which resulted in 11 arrests.

These incidents follow months of mounting religious and political conflicts across the state of New York over the coronavirus restrictions issued by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Many critics say Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio fueled an anti-Semitic environment by repeatedly singling out the Jewish community for blame over the pandemic.

