Nashville's COVID Police Are Coming After Christians Who Gathered to Worship Outdoors

Authorities in Nashville, Tennessee are coming after worship leader Sean Feucht for holding a public event with people not masked.

Government officials across the country have imposed restrictions against Christians and holding indoor church services since the Coronavirus pandemic started.

So religious leaders like Feucht have been gathering for outdoor worship events as a way for Christians to come together and for non-believers to find hope in our Heavenly Father.

Now, the local police and health officials are attacking Feucht for simply sharing the Gospel with hungry souls that are yearning to be a part of the church.

The praise leader brought his "Let Us Worship" tour to Nashville last weekend where an estimated 9,000-10,000 people gathered at Public Square Park.

A police officer escorting me out tonight said he estimated 9000-10,000 worshippers filled the courthouse steps in downtown Nashville! We had THREE venue changes and so much resistance BUT THE CHURCH WILL NOT BE SILENCED!#LetUsWorship pic.twitter.com/E1r26Z07tl — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) October 12, 2020

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department told CBN News the department is "assisting the health department in their review."

Police Chief John Drake said in a statement on Monday, "I am greatly disappointed that the organizer of Sunday's event and those in attendance did not better prioritize their health and the health of others through social distancing and the wearing of face coverings. Personal responsibility is a necessity regardless of the purpose for a public event."

Other faith leaders have come under attack for holding worship services that stand for religious freedom and revival.

A 142-year-old church in Washington DC filed a lawsuit against the District and the mayor for the restrictions placed on worship gatherings.

Capitol Hill Baptist Church (CHBC) had not been able to meet – even outdoors while inside the District limits – and was meeting at a church in Virginia.

Amid the pandemic, churches in California have faced multiple challenges with singing and worshipping together.

Grace Community Church in Sun Valley has gone through a round of legal battles but vows to continue to fight and protect religious freedom for the church.

Jack Trieber, pastor of North Valley Baptist Church in Santa Clara, said his church is facing financial penalties in the thousands for gathering at indoor worship services.

And Godspeak Calvary Chapel in Thousand Oaks was found to be in contempt of court after violating Gov. Gavin Newsom's orders prohibiting in-person worship, including home Bible studies and fellowship.

Despite the limitations that have been placed on Christians during COVID, many are willing to take a risk for the same reasoning – to worship Jesus Christ together.

Feucht still plans on bringing the Let Us Worship event to the National Mall in Washington, DC on Oct. 25 for the purpose of sharing the Gospel in pursuit of a nationwide spiritual awakening.

11 DAYS TILL WE FILL DC WITH PRAISE! This will be our 45th city (for all you new people out there). In person and online on Oct 25th! 4-8pm!#LetUsWorship pic.twitter.com/gny1OzCH1z — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) October 14, 2020

