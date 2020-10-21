One Vote Away: Ted Cruz Explains How a Single Supreme Court Seat Can Change History

One seat on the Supreme Court. That's all it takes to make a difference in how cases are decided for a generation. That's why the left has fought so hard to keep conservative justices from being confirmed to the high court.

Senator Ted Cruz has spent his entire career on the front line of the war to protect our constitutional rights. And as a Supreme Court clerk, solicitor general of Texas, and private litigator, he played a key role in some of the most important legal cases of the past two decades.

In his new book One Vote Away: How One Seat on the Supreme Court Can Change History, Cruz explains how often the high court decisions that affect your life have been decided by just one vote. One vote preserves your right to speak freely, to bear arms, and to exercise your faith. One vote will determine whether your children enjoy their full inheritance as American citizens.

Click on the box above to watch Pat Robertson's interview with Sen. Ted Cruz about his book, One Vote Away, on Wednesday's 700 Club.

God may endow us with "certain unalienable rights," but whether we enjoy them depends on nine judges – the "priests of the robe" who have the last say in our system of government. Drawing back the curtain of their temple, Senator Cruz reveals the struggles, arguments, and strife that have shaped the fate of those rights. No one who reads One Vote Away can ever again take a single seat on the Supreme Court for granted.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories